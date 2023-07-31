Recall alert: Trader Joe’s recalls falafel due to rocks

Recall alert Trader Joe's has announced the recall of its fully cooked falafel due to rocks. (Trader Joe's)

Trader Joe’s has announced its third recall in recent days.

This time the stores have recalled Trader Joe’s Fully Cooked Falafel.

The falafel may contain rocks.

It was sold in several states across the country including:

Alabama

Arkansas

Colorado

Connecticut

Florida

Georgia

Illinois

Indiana

Iowa

Kansas

Kentucky

Louisiana

Maine

Maryland

Massachusetts

Michigan

Minnesota

Missouri

Nebraska

New Hampshire

New Jersey

New Mexico

New York

North Carolina

Ohio

Oklahoma

Pennsylvania

Rhode Island

South Carolina

Tennessee

Texas

Vermont

Virginia

Wisconsin

Washington, D.C.

The falafel has been pulled from store shelves and destroyed and if anyone purchased it before the recall was issued, they’re being told to throw it away or return it to Trader Joe’s for a refund.

If you have questions you can call the company at 626-599-3817, Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. PT or send an email.

This is the third recall the company has issued this month. Trader Joe’s recalled its Unexpected Broccoli Cheddar Soup due to bugs in the broccoli. The chain also recalled its Almond Windmill Cookies and Dark Chocolate Chunk and Almond Cookies due to rocks.

