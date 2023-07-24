Recall alert: Trader Joe’s recalls cookies that could contain rocks

Recall alert Trader Joe's has announced the recall of Almond Windmill Cookies and Dark Chocolate Chunk and Almond Cookies because they could contain rocks. (Trader Joe's)

Trader Joe’s has announced the recall of two types of cookies.

>> Read more trending news

The company said that it has recalled Trader Joe’s Almond Windmill Cookies and Trader Joe’s Dark Chocolate Chunk and Almond Cookies.

The cookies may contain rocks.

The Almond Windmill Cookies have SKU #98744 with 10/19/23 through 10/21/023 sell-by dates, while the Dark Chocolate Chunk and Almond Cookies have SKU #82752 with 10/17/23 through 10/21/23 sell-by dates.

The cookies that were still on the shelves have been destroyed, the company said.

If you have the recalled cookies, you’re being told not to eat them and either throw them away or return them to the store for a full refund.

If you have questions, you can call the company at 626-599-3817, Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. PT or email Trader Joe’s.

©2023 Cox Media Group