Recall alert: Three types of children’s sleepwear sold on Temu recalled

Recall alert Three different lines of children's sleepwear has been recalled. (cpsc.gov)

The Consumer Product Safety Commission has announced three recalls of children’s sleepwear exclusively sold via Temu.

None of them meet the federal flammability standards governing children’s sleepwear.

The CPSC said that Lovely Angel Children’s Lace Nightgowns were recalled because they failed to meet federal regulations. About 4,360 nightgowns are part of the recall.

They were sold in six colors: black, lavender, watermelon, beige, green and red. They have short sleeves and white lace trim on the chest and bottom hem. There is also a white ribbon bow on the collar. They were sold in sizes 3Y to 12 Y.

The nightgowns have a label that says 100% Rayon, lists the washing instructions and has the manufacturer name Ton Tai Clothing Co. Ltd. Lot number 021123 and manufacture date 11/2023 are also on the label.

They were sold from June 2023 through May 2024 for about $10.

You should not allow your children to wear the nightgowns and contact Lovely Angel via email or through the store on Temu for a refund. You will be instructed to cut them in half and send the company a photo of the destruction.

The CPSC also said that Juvenno Kids two-piece pajama sets also do not meet flammability standards and should not be worn.

The short-sleeved top and shorts came in champagne, light purple and peach with white trim on the hems, pocket, sleeves and color. They are 100% polyester.

They were sold exclusively on Temu from October 2022 through May 2024 for $9, the CPSC said.

Parents and caregivers are being told not to dress children in them and contact Juvenno Kids for a refund. The pajamas should be destroyed by cutting the top and bottoms in half, then taking a photo of the destruction, and sending it to the company via email or through Temu.

The final recall involves long-sleeved and long-pant pajama sets sold by Fashion Online on Temu.

They were sold in eight different styles: “I Love Dad,” “I Love Mom,” Tutu Awake to Sleep,” “LOL” in bright pink, “LOL” in light pink, unicorns forming a heart, standing unicorn and a unicorn in a heart in sizes from 1Y to 8Y. They are 100% cotton and also made in China.

They were sold through Temu from October 2022 through May 2024 for $23, the CPSC said.

Like the other sets, parents and caregivers are being told not to allow children to wear the pajamas, and contact Fashion Online either by email or via the Temu store for a refund. You will have to cut both the top and bottom in half and then send a photo to the company to get your money back.

