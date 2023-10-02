Recall alert: Seasonings recalled over rodent feces found in oregano samples

Regal Foods, Inc. of Leola, Pennsylvania, is recalling various seasonings because rodent feces were found in samples of oregano, according to the Food and Drug Administration.
Regal Foods Inc., located in Leola, issued the recall in July, and it was determined to be a Class II Recall by the FDA this week.
The recalled products were distributed in Georgia, Maryland, Pennsylvania and Kentucky.
The recalled products include:
- Regal Italian Seasoning 3.25#, 3.25-lb, plastic bag
- Product quantity: 674 lbs
- Code information: Code 10201310
- Regal Oregano Leaves 20-lbs, 4-oz, 1.5-lbs, various containers
- Product quantity: 9,460 lbs
- Code information: Codes ORE22183, 8370, 8400 OM/23-550
- Regal Taco Seasoning 10-oz , 25#, 5#, various containers
- Product quantity: 1559 lbs
- Code information: Codes REGAL TACO SEASONING 10oz ORE22183 REGAL TACO SEASONING 25# 8400 REGAL TACO SEASONING 5# ORE22183 REGAL TACO SEASONING 5# 8400
- Regal Herbs & Garlic 25#, 5#, 2#, various containers
- Product quantity: 660 lbs
- Code information: Code 8400
- Regal Fajita Seasoning 8#, various containers
- Product quantity: 118 lbs
- Code information: Code ORE22183
- Regal Herbs de Provence 2#, various containers
- Product quantity: 36 lbs
- Code information: Code 8400
- Regal Pasta Herb 4oz, various containers.
- Product quantity: 12 lbs
- Code information: Code ORE22183
- Regal Blackening Season 5#, various containers
- Product quantity: 56 lbs
- Code information: Code ORE22183
Anyone who purchased the recalled products should immediately dispose of and not consume it, the FDA said.
©2023 Cox Media Group