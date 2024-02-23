Recall alert: Over 60K MSR camping cooking pots recalled due to burn, scald risks

Over 60K MSR camping cooking pots recalled due to burn, scald risks The Consumer Product Safety Commission has announced the recall of about 60,655 MSR camping cooking pots due to burn and scald risks. (The Consumer Product Safety Commission /The Consumer Product Safety Commission)

The Consumer Product Safety Commission has announced the recall of about 60,655 MSR camping cooking pots due to burn and scald risks.

The recall is for some Cascade Designs camping cooking pots. The recalled models include Reactor, Trail Lite and PocketRocket Stove Kits. The CPSC said that MSR is written on the pots’ side.

The recall is due to the pot handle possibly becoming detached or loose. The CPSC said this could lead to hot food or liquids spilling from the cooking pot, leading to possible scalding or burns.

If you own one of the recalled cooking pots, it’s recommended that you stop using it and reach out to Cascade Designs. They will tell you how to submit a photo so you can get a free replacement pot handle or lifter.

The agency said that there have been 22 reports of the pot handle coming off or loose. There are have been two reports of burn-related injuries.

The recalled camping pots were sold across the country at outdoor equipment stores from Jan. 2008 through Oct. 2024 for between $40 and $290, according to the CPSC.

If you have any questions, you can contact Cascade Designs Inc. by calling 800-531-9531 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. PST Monday through Friday or on their website.

