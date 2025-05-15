Recall alert: Off-road motorcycles recalled for front brake caliper issue

The Consumer Product Safety Commission announced the recall of GASGAS and Husqvarna off-road motorcycles.
The CPSC said the front brake caliper can crack, not allowing the brakes to work correctly and increasing the chance of a crash.
The recall affects 19,310 motorcycles in the U.S. and another 3.870 in Canada.
The following off-road motorcycles are part of the recall, sorted by year:
2022
- Husqvarna FE 350
- Husqvarna FE 501
- Husqvarna TE 150i
- Husqvarna TE 250i
- Husqvarna TE 300i
- GASGAS EC 250
- GASGAS EC 300
2023
- Husqvarna FE 450
- Husqvarna FE 450 Heritage
- Husqvarna FX 350 BT
- Husqvarna FX 350 Heritage BT
- Husqvarna FX 450
- Husqvarna TE 150
- Husqvarna TE 250
- Husqvarna TE 300
- Husqvarna TE 300 Heritage
- Husqvarna TX 300 BT
- Husqvarna TX 300 Heritage BT
- GASGAS EC 250
- GASGAS EC 300
- GASGAS EX 250 BT
- GASGAS EX 250f BT
- GASGAS EX 300 BT
- GASGAS EX 350F BT
- GASGAS EX 450F BT
- GASGAS MC 125 BT
- GASGAS MC 250 BT
- GASGAS MC 250F BT
- GASGAS MC350F BT
- GASGAS MC450F BT
2024
- Husqvarna FE350w
- Husqvarna FE 450
- Husqvarna FE 501w
- Husqvarna TE 150
- Husqvarna TE 250
- Husqvarna TE 300
- GASGAS EC 250
- GASGAS EC 300
- GASGAS EC 450F
- GASGAS EW 500F
- GASGAS EX 250
- GASGAS EX 250F
- GASGAS EX 300
- GASGAS EX 350F
- GASGAS EX 450F
- GASGAS MC 125
- GASGAS MC 250
- GASGAS MC 250F
- GASGAS MC 350F
- GASGAS MC 450F
2025
- GASGAS EC 250
- GASGAS EC 300
- GASGAS EC 450F
- GASGAS EX 250
- GASGAS EX 250F
- GASGAS EX 300
- GASGAS EX 350F
- GASGAS MC 125
- GASGAS MC 150
- GASGAS MC 250
- GASGAS MC 250F
- GASGAS MC 300
- GASGAS MC 350F
- GASGAS MC 450F
The 2022 motorcycles have the letter N in the 10th position of the VIN, while the 2023 motorcycles have the letter P in the same position. The 2024 motorcycles have the letter R in the 10th position and finally, the 2025 motorcycles have the letter S.
They were sold by authorized Husqvarna or GASGAS dealers nationwide from January 2022 to August 2024 for between $10,000 and $13,000, the CPSC said.
If you have the recalled motorcycles, you should not use them and contact an authorized dealer for a free inspection and repair.
For more information, contact GASGAS and Husqvarna at 888-985-6090 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday or visit the GASGAS or Husqvarna websites.
©2025 Cox Media Group