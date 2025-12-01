Recall alert: Nissan recalls 41K Sentras over windshield air bubbles

FILE PHOTO: The NHTSA announced the recall of more than 41,000 Nissan Sentras.

Nissan has recalled almost 41,800 Sentra cars because of air bubbles in their windshields.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said that the glass may have visible air bubbles that can obscure a driver’s visibility.

The recall affects the 2025 model year.

Dealers will inspect and replace the windshield if necessary for free, the NHTSA said.

The company will mail letters to affected owners on Jan. 15. Owners can contact Nissan at 800-867-7669. The internal recall number is PMA58.

