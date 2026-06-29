Recall alert: Nearly 1M bottles of kidney, heart medications recalled

The Food and Drug Administration has announced the recall of almost one million bottles of kidney and heart medications.

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The recall affects Corlanor (ivabradine) and Sensipar (cinacalcet), both distributed nationwide by Amgen Inc. They were distributed from Oct. 28, 2021, to Dec. 30, 2025, Fox Business said.

The Corlanor recall is due to the presence of a foreign substance, while the recall for Sensipar is due to CGMP deviations, the FDA said in an alert.

CGMP stands for Current Good Manufacturing Practice, according to the FDA website.

Fox Business reported that the foreign matter was found in a sample of one of the lots, but the risk to patients is low.

For a complete list of medications affected by the recall, click here.

Corlanor is used for patients with chronic heart failure, according to the Mayo Clinic.

Sensipar is used in patients with chronic kidney disease on dialysis to treat hyperparathyroidism, the Mayo Clinic said.

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