Recall alert: Mauna Loa Dark Chocolate Covered Macadamias recalled; have undeclared cashews, almonds

Mauna Loa Macadamia Nut Company has recalled bags of its Dark Chocolate Covered Macadamia nuts because they may also contain undeclared almonds and cashews.

The Food and Drug Administration said people with allergies or sensitive to almonds and cashews may have a serious or life-threatening reaction if they eat the nuts.

The chocolate-covered nuts came in two sizes - .6oz and 4 oz bags - and were sent to stores in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Hawaii, Illinois, Maine, Michigan, New Jersey, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Washington, Wisconsin and Guam.

The .6oz bag has UPC 0 72992 05464 4, lot numbers K5069C1 or K5069C2 and best by date 10/2026.

The 4oz bag has UPC 0 72992 05556 6, lot numbers B4339E1 or B4340E1 and best by date 07/2026.

If you have the recalled Mauna Loa Dark Chocolate Covered Macadamias and you have an almond or cashew allergy, you should not eat them. You can return the product to the place of purchase for a refund, the FDA said.

If you have questions, call the company at 888-255-5998, Monday through Friday.

