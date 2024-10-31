Recall alert: Halo recalls tumblers sold at Wawa

Halo tumblers

Recall alert The CPSC announced the recall of about 60,000 Halo tumblers sold at Wawa. (Rushing, Hannah/cpsc.gov)

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Tumblers sold exclusively at Wawa convenience stores have been recalled. The metal straws that came with the cups can cut a person.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission said about 60,000 of the Halo reusable tumblers were recalled.

They were sold in four styles “The Mermaid” (pink/green), “Island Surf” (blue/yellow), “Sailor Breeze” (tan/orange) and “The Galaxy” (blue/pink).

Each 24oz. tumbler which included a Wawa imprint had a tan lid no matter the style.

They sold at stores in Alabama, Delaware, Florida, Maryland, New Jersey, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Virginia and Washington, D.C. in August, retailing for $12.99, the CPSC said.

If you have the Halo tumbler you should stop using the straw and contact the company for a free replacement silicone straw. They will get the replacement straw after the metal one is returned. If they don’t want to keep the tumbler, owners can return the cup and straw and get a $15 refund on a gift card.

Halo will provide a prepaid shipping label for returns.

For more information, call Halo at 855-425-6266 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT, Monday through Friday. You can also contact the company by email or online.

