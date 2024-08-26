Recall alert: Great Value apple juice sold at Walmart recalled

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Apple juice sold at Walmart has been recalled after it was found to have levels of inorganic arsenic above allowed levels.

The Food and Drug Administration updated the recall classification to a Class II.

The 9,535 cases were initially recalled on Aug. 15.

The Great Value brand apple juice came in a 6-pack of 8oz. bottles with UPC 0-78742-29655-5. They had best used by Dec. 28 2024 dates.

The juice was sold in 25 states: Alabama, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Mississippi, North Carolina, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, Vermont, West Virginia. It was also available in Puerto Rico and Washington, D.C.

Low levels of inorganic and organic arsenic can be found in several foods while inorganic arsenic is more toxic to humans, The Associated Press reported. Arsenic is naturally occurring and can also be found in water, air and soil, the National Institutes of Health said.

Organic arsenic is an arsenic compound that has carbon. Inorganic arsenic does not contain carbon.

The levels found in the juice are low enough for the FDA to say it shouldn’t cause health issues, the AP reported.

