Recall alert: Gooder Foods recalls plant-based mac and cheese for undeclared cashews

The FDA has announced the recall of Gooder Foods mac & cheese.

The Food and Drug Administration announced the recall of eight lots of plant-based mac and cheese because they have cashews, which were not listed on the label.

Two products are part of the recall: Goodles Vegan is Believin’ – Plant Based White Cheddar with Spirals (UPC 850031990074) and Goodles Here Comes Truffle –Creamy Truffle Flavored Cheddar and Shells (UPC 850031990159), the FDA said.

The following lots with best-by dates are included in the recall:

Goodles Vegan is Believin’ – Plant Based White Cheddar with Spirals

09725N, Jul-7-2026

09825N, Jul-8-2026

09925N, Jul-9-2026

10025N, Jul-10-2026

10125N, Jul-11-2026

Goodles Here Comes Truffle –Creamy Truffle Flavored Cheddar and Shells

10125 N, Jul-11-2026

10425 N, Jul-14-2026

10525 N, Jul-15-2026

The items were distributed nationwide to wholesalers and online from April 29 to Aug. 5.

There have been eight total allergic reactions to the food, the FDA said.

If you have the recalled items, you’re told not to eat them and return it to the place of purchase for a refund.

For more information, contact the company at 888-610-2341, weekdays from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET.

