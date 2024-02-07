Recall alert: GM trucks recalled because tailgate can come down on their own

GM Trucks recalled FILE PHOTO: General Motors is recalling more than 323,000 pickup trucks in the U.S. because the electronic tailgate release switches can short out and open the gates while the vehicles are in park, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says. (buzbuzzer/Getty Images)

General Motors is recalling more than 323,000 pickup trucks in the U.S. because the electronic tailgate release switches can short out and open the gates while the vehicles are in park, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says.

The recall covers certain Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra 2500 and 3500 trucks from the 2020 through 2024 model years.

The NHTSA said Tuesday that water can leak into the switches and cause the tailgates to open when the vehicles are in park.

GM is advising owners to check that the tailgate is closed and latched before they drive the trucks.

Owners are to be notified by letter starting March 18. Dealers will make the fix by repairing an exterior touchpad switch.

GM dealers also have been told to stop selling the vehicles until repairs are made.

GM said it has one complaint of a minor injury and three complaints of minor property damage.

