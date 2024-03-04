Recall alert: GM expands recall to 820K for tailgate issue

Recall alert General Motors has announced the recall of 820,000 pickups. (jetcityimage/Getty Images)

General Motors has expanded the recall of pickup trucks because of a tailgate issue.

Reuters reported that GM has recalled 820,000 newer pickups across North America because the tailgate can unlatch and open.

About 570,000 trucks are in the U.S. with another 249,000 in Canada, CNN reported.

The recall involves 2020 through 2023 Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierras ( vehicles in the U.S.), as well as 2020 through 2024 heavy-duty variations of the same pickups that have power unlatching tailgates. Water can seep into the exterior switch and cause a short circuit while the truck is in park. The repairs will be done for free, Fox Business reported.

The breakdown for the recall is 311,368 Silverados and 259,066 Sierras, according to documentation from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

The recall covered 323,000 pickups, according to NHTSA documents released in early February.

If the tailgate opens, anything in the bed could come out while the truck is in motion.

GM dealers will replace the touchpad switch assemblies that resist water from leaking into the device, but until the part is available, dealerships can disable the feature, Reuters reported.

Owners of the recalled trucks will get letters from GM later this month, Fox Business reported.

For more information, you can contact Chevrolet at 800-222-1020 or GMC at 800-462-8782.

GM’s internal number for the recall is N232426400.

