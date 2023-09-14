Recall alert: Foldable bistro set chairs recalled due to fall hazard

Recall alert The CPSC announced the recall of 11,000 bistro set chairs sold at T.J. Maxx and other TJX stores. (cpsc.gov)

The Consumer Product Safety Commission has announced the recall of 11,000 foldable bistro set chairs.

The frame of the wooden chairs can break or collapse when someone is sitting on them, posing a fall hazard.

The bistro sets were sold at HomeGoods, Marshalls, T.J. Maxx and Homsense stores across the country from March 2022 to June 2023 for between $150 and $200, the CPSC said.

They were sold under Panama Jack and House & Garden brands. The frames are made of wood with the seat and back made of rope in the following colors: black, anthracite, navy blue, beige, olive green or off-white.

The sets have a hangtag with either Panama Jack or House & Garden that also shows the dimensions of the table (23.62 x 23.62 x 28.74) and chairs (16.53 x 20.47 x 32.28).

If you have the recalled chairs you’re told to stop using them and contact TJX for instructions on how to dispose of them and to get a refund, the CPSC said.

You can call TJX at 800-762-4177 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. CT Monday through Friday, or visit the company’s recall website.

