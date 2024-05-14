Recall alert: Cream cheese recalled over salmonella concerns

Cream cheese recall Schreiber Foods said it was informed by one of its suppliers that an ingredient used in several cream cheese spread formulas has the potential to contain salmonella.

Select cream cheese spreads sold at Aldi and Hy-Vee stores in multiple states are being recalled due to a potential risk for salmonella.

>> Read more trending news

Schreiber Foods said it was informed by one of its suppliers that an ingredient used in several cream cheese spread formulas has the potential to contain salmonella.

So far, no cases of illness related to eating the cream cheese have been reported to the company.

The Food and Drug Administration is advising customers who purchased the cream cheese to discard the product or return it to the store for a full refund.

Some of those cream cheese spreads were sold at Aldi, who issued a recall for the following products: Happy Farms Whipped Cream Cheese Spread, Chive & Onion Cream Cheese Spread, Cream Cheese Spread and Strawberry Cream Cheese Spread products.

The products were sold at Aldi stores in Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Delaware, the District of Columbia, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, West Virginia and Wisconsin.

To see the full list of Aldi products impacted by the recall click here.

Hy-Vee is recalling two varieties of Hy-Vee Cream Cheese Spread as well as its bulk-packaged Cookies & Cream Mix due to the salmonella risk.

These products were distributed to Hy-Vee, Hy-Vee Drugstore and Dollar Fresh Market locations and Hy-Vee Fast and Fresh convenience stores in Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wisconsin.

No other varieties of Hy-Vee Cream Cheese or bulk-packaged items are affected by this voluntary recall.

To find the full list of Hy-Vee cream cheese products impacted by the recall, go to the Food and Drug Administration’s website.

©2023 Cox Media Group