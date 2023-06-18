Recall alert: Conagra recalls 2,717 pounds of frozen beef shepherd’s pie

WASHINGTON — Conagra Brands, Inc., is recalling approximately 2,717 pounds of frozen beef shepherd’s pie due to concerns over possible plastic contamination.

According to a news release from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service, the problem was discovered when the Russellville, Arkansas firm received consumer complaints reporting pieces of clear, flexible plastic in the product.

The products were produced on March 1, 2023, according to the FSIS. They were shipped to retail customer distribution centers in California, Colorado, Oregon and Utah and then were distributed nationwide, the agency stated.

The products under recall are 4.31-pound cases of “MC Beef Shepherd’s Pie” with lot code 5006306020. The products had a “best by” date of Feb. 24, 2024, with a case code of 2113100032. The cases contained six 11.5-ounce carton packages of “Marie Callender’s Beef Shepherd’s Pie with lot code 5006306020 and a “best by” date of Feb. 24, 2024, on the side panel.

The recalled products have the establishment number “EST 233″ next to the USDA mark of inspection on the case and above the “best by” date on their side panels, the FSIS said.

The problem was discovered when Conagra Brands received customer complaints reporting plastic in the product, and the company contacted the FSIS.

The agency is urging consumers to either throw out the products or return them to the point of purchase. There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumers eating the products, the FSIS said.

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Conagra’s Consumer Care Hotline at 877-469-3783 or email the company at consumer.care@conagra.com.

©2023 Cox Media Group