Recall alert: Breakfast burritos recalled over undeclared soy

Breakfast burritos have been recalled over undeclared soy and unexpected meat.

Breakfast burritos sold in more than half a dozen states were recalled due to undeclared soy.

[ Read more trending news ]

Fresh & Ready Foods LLC recalled a limited number of Sprig & Sprout Spicy Breakfast Burritos and Ready Spicy Breakfast Burritos, the Food and Drug Administration said.

In addition to the undeclared soy, the burritos should not be eaten by those who do not eat meat because the recall was initiated after sausage was found in ones labeled vegetarian. It was the sausage that introduced the undeclared soy into the product, the FDA said.

They were produced in a Charlotte, North Carolina facility between July 9 and July 12 with Fresh Thru dates of July 20.

The burritos were distributed in Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, and West Virginia in grab-and-go markets as well as vending machines.

The Sprig & Sprout Spicy Breakfast Burrito has UPC 1 00001 00029 7, while the Fresh and Ready Spicy Breakfast Burrito has UPC 1 00001 00029 7.

If you have the recalled burritos, you should not eat them and throw them away, the FDA said.

For more information, contact Fresh & Ready by email or phone at 855-424-8390.

©2026 Cox Media Group