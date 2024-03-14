Recall alert: Best Buy recalls 187K Insignia air fryers, air fryer ovens

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

The Consumer Product Safety Commission has announced the recall of more than 187,400 air fryers and air fryer ovens.

The CPSC said the appliances can overheat and pose a fire or burn hazard when the handles melt on the fryers. In the ovens, the glass on the door can break and pose a burn, fire or laceration hazard.

The following model numbers are being recalled:

  • NS-AF34D2
  • NS-AF5DSS2
  • NS-AF5MSS2
  • NS-AF8DBD2
  • NS-AF10DBK2
  • NS-AF10DSS2

The number can be found under the appliance on a label that reads “Insignia.”

The air fryers were sold by Best Buy, both in stores and online, as well as on eBay and other third-party sellers from November 2021 through November 2023, retailing for between $32 and $180, the CPSC said.

If you have one of the recalled air fryers or air fryer ovens, you are being told to not use it and to contact the company to provide photos of the recalled device, the model number, receipt and proof that the air fryer has been destroyed.

Owners will then get a refund check or Best Buy store credit. If no receipt is provided, consumers will get the average sale price of the unit.

For more information, contact Best Buy at 800-566-7498 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. CT Monday through Friday or register online.

