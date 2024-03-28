Recall alert: 90K citronella tiki torches recalled

Lit tiki torches

Recall alert The CPSC has announced the recall of 90,000 tiki torches. (cpsc.gov)

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

The Consumer Product Safety Commission has announced the recall of 90,000 citronella tiki torches.

>> Read more trending news

The Berkley Jensen torches are 72 inches long and were sold at BJ’s Wholesale Club locations, the CPSC said.

They had several variations of torch tops: copper-plated, nickel-plated, black or gray. Each had a fiberglass wick. They were sold from January 2015 through November 2023, both in stores and online, retailing for $13.

The top can break or fall off when lit and cause burns.

If you have the tiki torches, you’re being told to stop using them and contact BJ’s for a refund. You can either dispose of the tiki torch and provide the wholesaler with a photo of it being disposed of or return it, after the torch has been emptied of fuel, to a store.

For more information, call BJ’s Wholesale Club at 800-257-2582 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Saturday or 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. ET Sunday. You can also reach out via the company’s website and click on the email link.

For more information, click here.

Latest recalls:

©2023 Cox Media Group

On AirB98.5 FM - 80s 90s & NOW Logo
    View All
    1-404-741-0985
    Take Us With You on the Go!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about b985.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!