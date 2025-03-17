Recall alert: 75K bottles of International Delight Coffee Creamer recalled

Two flavors of International Delight Coffee Creamer has been recalled, including the Cinnabon Classic Cinnamon Roll flavor.

The Food and Drug Administration announced the recall of more than 75,000 bottles of International Delight Coffee Creamer.

The FDA said that the company that distributes International Delights Coffee Creamer, Danone Wave, had complaints that the creamer had spoiled and that people got sick drinking it.

The recall was initiated on Feb. 21 but it was classified by the FDA as a Class II recall on March 12.

The recall affects the Cinnabon Classic Cinnamon Roll flavor with a best-by date of 03 JUL 2025 and the Hazelnut flavor with a best-by date of 02 JUL 2025.

They both have plant code 51-4114 R-S on the bottle.

Both were sold in 32oz. bottles and were distributed in the following states:

Alabama

Arkansas

Colorado

Connecticut

Florida

Georgia

Illinois

Indiana

Kentucky

Louisiana

Maryland

Maine

Minnesota

Montana

Missouri

Mississippi

North Carolina

Nebraska

New Hampshire

New Jersey

New Mexico

New York

Ohio

Oklahoma

Pennsylvania

South Carolina

Tennessee

Texas

Virginia

Wisconsin

Wyoming

Danone North America called it a “texture issue” in a statement, saying that it did not meet “quality standards due to premature spoilage manifesting as a texture issue.”

If you purchased the recalled creamer, you should throw it away.

Consumers with questions can call the company at 800-441-3321.

©2025 Cox Media Group