Recall alert: 65K Harley-Davidsons recalled due to suspension system issue

Recall alert FILE PHOTO: The NHTSA announced the recall of more than 65,000 motorcycles. (Roman Tiraspolsky/Getty Images)

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has announced the recall of more than 65,000 Harley-Davidson motorcycles.

The NHTSA said that a fastener that attaches the rear shock absorber to the bike may break and allow the shock absorber adjuster to damage the rear tire, causing a loss of tire pressure.

Some of the following motorcycles makes and model years are subject to the recall:

  • 2018-2019 FLDE
  • 2018-2021 FLHC
  • 2018-2023 FLHCS
  • 2018 and 2023 FLCS ANV
  • 2020-2023 FXLRS
  • 2022-2023 FXLRST
  • 2022 FXRST Softail

Dealers will replace the fastener for free.

Owners should be receiving notifications in the mail starting on Sept. 5.

For more information, owners can call Harley-Davidson customer service at 800-258-2464. The Harley-Davidson number for the recall is 0181, the NHTSA said.

