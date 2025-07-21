Recall alert: 5M Bestway, Intex, Polygroup above-ground pools; children can climb compression strap

The CPSC announced the recall of more than five million pools because children can climb the pools' compression straps, and possibly drown.

Several pool companies have recalled their above-ground pools after it was found that children can use the pools’ compression straps to climb in, even when the ladder has been removed, posing a drowning risk.

In all, more than five million pools are part of the recall, the Consumer Product Safety Commission said.

The recall affects pools that are 48 inches or taller, equipped with straps that wrap around the pool’s support poles.

The CPSC said at least nine children between the ages of 22 months and 3 years old used the straps to get into a pool and drowned.

The incidents happened in California, Florida, Texas, Michigan, Missouri and Wisconsin between 2007 and 2022.

The following pools are part of the recall:

Bestway and Coleman models, sold from 2008 to 2024

Power Steel

Steel Pro

Coleman Power Steel

Intex, sold from 2002 to 2012

Metal Frame Pools

Ultra Frame Pools

Intex, sold only at Intexcorp.com and Walmart from 2024 to 2025

Prism Frame Pool

Ultra XTR Frame Pool

Polygroup, sold from 2006 to 2025

Summer Waves (2015-2025)

Summer Escapes (2006-2015)

Funsicle (2023-2025)

Sand n Sun (2008-2011)

Blue Wave (2014-2025)

The pools were sold nationwide since 2002 at Walmart, Target, Sears, Lowe’s, Kmart, Toys “R” Us, Sam’s Club, The Home Depot, Big Lots, Costco and BJ’s, as well as other stores. They were also sold online by Amazon, Wayfair, Bestway, Intex, Funsicle and Summer Waves.

They sold between $400 and more than $1,000 depending on size and model.

If you have the recalled pools, you should request a repair kit from the appropriate company. Until you receive the kit, you should make sure that children cannot access the pool without supervision or drain it until the kit is received.

Bestway can be contacted at 844-593-4003 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday, by email or by the company’s website.

Intex can be reached at 800-549-8829 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT, Monday through Friday, by email or online.

Polygroup can be contacted at 888-621-4137 from 5 a.m. to 11 p.m. MT, Monday through Friday, by email or online.

