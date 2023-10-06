Recall alert: 59K pet sprays, shampoos recalled due to possible bacteria exposure The Consumer Product Safety Commission has announced the recall of about 59,000 Capri Blue pet products over possible exposure to bacteria. (Consumer Product Safety Commission /Consumer Product Safety Commission)

The Consumer Product Safety Commission has announced the recall of about 59,000 Capri Blue pet products over possible exposure to bacteria.

The items have been recalled for possibly containing bacteria including Pseudomonas aeruginosa. The CPSC said that Pseudomonas aeruginosa is found in soil and water.

People who have weakened immune systems or external medical devices if they are exposed to the bacteria can face a serious infection possibly requiring medical treatment, the CPSC said. It enter the body by being inhaled either through the eyes or break in the skin. Those with healthy immune systems may not be affected the bacteria.

The CPSC said the company is aware of reported infections with eleven dogs. The company is investigating to see if there is a connection with any of the recalled items.

The following items are part of the recall:

Capri Blue Deodorizing Pet Bedding Spray

Capri Blue Waterless Foaming Shampoo

Capri Blue Deodorizing Fragrance Spritz

Capri Blue Detangling and Conditioning Spray

The products were purchased at specialty stores and online on Capri Blue’s website for between $14 and $20.

If you have any of the recalled products that were purchased between June 2023 and Aug. 2023, you stop stop using it and contact Capri Blue for a refund either on their website or by calling 877-748-7141 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday.

It is recommended that you take photos of the product with your initials and date written in marker and emailed to CBPetCareRecall@curiobrands.com. You should also through the product with its container in a trash can not the sink.

