Recall alert: 58K BMWs recalled over A/C wiring issue

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration announced the recall of more than 58,700 BMWs because of a problem with the vehicles’ A/C wiring harness.
The harness can short-circuit if it becomes damaged during a cabin air filter replacement, increasing the risk of a fire.
- The following vehicles are being recalled
- 2025 M5 Sportswagon
- 2025-2026 M5
- 2024-2025 750e xDrive
- 2025-2026 550e xDrive
- 2023-2025 I7
- 2023-2025 7 Series
- 2024-2026 i5
- 2024-2026 5 Series
Dealers will inspect and replace the air conditioning wiring harness and add a retaining strap or bracket if necessary. The work will be done for free, the NHTSA said.
Owners will receive letters in the mail alerting them to the issue after April 13, but can contact BMW on their own at 800-525-7417.
