Recall alert: 48K Fords recalled over valve failure

FILE PHOTO: Ford has announced the recall of nearly 48,000 vehicles.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration announced a recall of nearly 48,000 vehicles due to a valve issue.

The NHTSA said the recall is due to a failure of the exhaust gas recirculation (EGR) valve, which can cause the vehicle to lose drive power.

The recall affects the following vehicles from the 2025 model year:

Ranger

Lincoln Nautilus

Mustang

Maverick

Explorer

Escape

Lincoln Corsair

Bronco Sport

Bronco

There is currently no repair available for the issue, so owners will receive two letters regarding the recall.

The first will be sent this week, and a second will be sent once the fix has been determined. The second letter is expected in September.

For more information, call Ford at 866-436-7332. The company’s internal recall number is 26S10.

The vehicle identification numbers are searchable on the NHTSA website.

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