Recall alert: 48K Fords recalled over valve failure

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration announced a recall of nearly 48,000 vehicles due to a valve issue.
The NHTSA said the recall is due to a failure of the exhaust gas recirculation (EGR) valve, which can cause the vehicle to lose drive power.
The recall affects the following vehicles from the 2025 model year:
- Ranger
- Lincoln Nautilus
- Mustang
- Maverick
- Explorer
- Escape
- Lincoln Corsair
- Bronco Sport
- Bronco
There is currently no repair available for the issue, so owners will receive two letters regarding the recall.
The first will be sent this week, and a second will be sent once the fix has been determined. The second letter is expected in September.
For more information, call Ford at 866-436-7332. The company’s internal recall number is 26S10.
The vehicle identification numbers are searchable on the NHTSA website.
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