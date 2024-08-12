Recall alert: 33K Toyotas recalled over weight capacity designations

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has announced the recall of more than 33,800 Toyotas over an issue with the vehicles’ maximum weight capacities.

The NHTSA said that the label on the vehicles that says how much they can carry may have the wrong information on them. The amount listed on the label may be too high and could increase the risk of a crash.

The following vehicles are part of the recall:

2023 GR Supra

2024 4 Runner

2024 Corolla

2024 Grand Highlander

2024 Grand Highlander Hybrid

2024 Land Cruiser Hybrid

2024 Tacoma

2024 Tacoma Hybrid

2023-2024 BZ4X

2023-2024 Corolla Cross Hybrid

2023-2024 GR Corolla

2023-2024 GR86

2023-2024 Highlander

2023-2024 Highlander Hybrid

2023-2024 Prius

2023-2024 Prius Prime

2023-2024 Sequoia Hybrid

2023-2024 Tundra

2023-2024 Tundra Hybrid

2023-2024 Venza Hybrid

2023-2025 Crown

2025 Camry Hybrid

The vehicles have Gulf States Toyota accessories.

The fix for the issue is simple. Recalled vehicles will get a new label from GST for free after Sept. 16. You can also call GST directly at 800-444-1074. The internal recall number is 24R2.

