Recall alert: 3 varieties of broth sold at Whole Foods voluntarily recalled

Recall: Three broth items sold nationwide at Whole Foods Market have been recalled. (Gado/Getty Images)

Three varieties of organic broth sold nationwide at Whole Foods Market are being voluntarily recalled due to concerns over microbial contamination.

>> Read more trending news

According to a news release from Whole Foods, TreeHouse Foods, Inc., of Oak Brook, Illinois, issued the voluntary recall. The company said that two brands of 365 By Whole Foods chicken broth and one brand of 365 By Whole Foods beef broth were recalled “due to lack of sterility assurance.”

TreeHouse Foods said the recall was not a health or safety concern, but added that the products had the potential to spoil prematurely.

The products subject to recall were sold in boxed containers on Whole Foods shelves from July 24, 2022 until Sept. 21, 2023, the news release stated.

The affected products have been removed from Whole Foods shelves, the company said.

The affected products are:

365 By Whole Foods Market Organic Chicken Broth

Product UPC code: 9948246025.

Pack size: 32 ounces.

Lot codes: 98D08012, 98D03173.

Best before dates: 1/‌31/‌2024, 9/‌15/‌2024.

365 By Whole Foods Market Organic Chicken Broth (Club Pack)

Product UPC code: 9948247377.

Pack size: 32 ounces.

Lot codes: 98D08012, 98D03173.

Best before dates: 1/‌31/‌2024, 9/‌15/‌2024.

365 By Whole Foods Market Organic Beef Broth

Product UPC code: 9948246010.

Pack size: 32 ounces.

Lot Codes: 98C07242, 98D12062.

Best before dates: 1/‌23/‌2024, 6/‌6/‌2024.

Consumers who bought these products at Whole Foods Market outlets can receive a full refund by bringing a valid receipt to the store, Whole Foods said in its release.

Customers with questions can call 844-936-8255 between 8 a.m. and 11 p.m. EDT, Monday Through Friday, or between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m. on weekends.

©2023 Cox Media Group