Recall alert: 273K Navigators, Expeditions recalled over brake issue

Ford has recalled more than 273,700 SUVs over an issue with the vehicles’ brakes.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said that automaker recalled some 2022 to 2024 Navigators and Expeditions because the front brake lines may come in contact with the engine air cleaner outlet pipe. If it does, the brake lines may become damaged and leak fluid, causing the front brakes to fail.

Dealers will inspect the brake lines and replace them or the air cleaner outlet pipe if necessary.

The work will be done for free.

If you have any questions, contact Fort directly at 866-436-7332. The internal recall number is 25S47.

Owners will receive letters in the mail after May 26, the NHTSA said.

