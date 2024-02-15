Recall alert: 211K Char-Broil electric smokers recalled due to shock hazard

The Consumer Product Safety Commission has announced the recall of 211,700 Char-Broil electric smokers because they could pose a shock hazard.

The CPSC said the appliance can leak electrical current while someone is using it.

The following models are being recalled:

Digital Electric Smoker (UPC 099143020020)

14202002



17202002



14202002-A1



17202002-A1

Digital Electric Smoker with window (UPC 099143020044)

14202004



17202004



14202004-A1



17202004-A1

Digital Electric Smoker, black with window (UPC 099143021010)

19202101

Digital Electric Smoker, medallion (UPC 047362324665)

463246619

Digital Electric Smoker, connected (UPC 099143020433)

15202043



17202043



15202043-A1



17202043-A1

Digital Electric Smoker, XL (UPC 099143020051)

14202005



17202005



14202005-A1



17202005-A1

The smokers were made to be used outside and without charcoal. They came in black and stainless-steel finishes with the Char-Broil logo attached to the front.

They retailed for between $300 and $600 and were sold from April 2015 to January 2024 at Lowe’s, Menards, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet, Target and other stores and online.

Owners of the smokers are being told not to use them and contact the company for a free repair kit, the CPSC said.

For more information contact Char-Broil at 833-206-4647 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET Monday through Saturday, by email or online.

