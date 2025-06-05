Recall alert: 1.7M window air conditioners recalled due to potential mold growth

The Consumer Product Safety Commission announced the recall of more than 1.7 million window air conditioners because they can allow mold to grow, posing a health risk.
The recalled window air conditioners do not drain pooled water quickly enough, which can allow mold to grow, potentially causing respiratory issues or other infections.
The air conditioners were sold under several brand names, including Frigidaire and Insignia at Costco, Menards, Home Depot, Best Buy and other brick-and-mortar locations. They were also sold online by Amazon, Costco, Lowe’s, Walmart and several other online retailers from March 2020 to May 2025 for between $280 and $500.
The following brands and model numbers are part of the recall:
Comfort Aire
- RXTS-101A
- RXTS-121A
- RXTS-81A
Danby
- DAC080B6IWDB-6
- DAC080B7IWDB-6
- DAC100B6IWDB-6
Frigidaire
- GHWQ085WD1
- GHWQ105WD1
- GHWQ125WD1
Insignia
- NS-AC8WU3
- NS-AC8WU3-C
Keystone
- KSTAW08UA
- KSTAW10UA
- KSTAW12UA
LBG
- QB-8K CO
Midea
- MAW08AV1QWT
- MAW08AV1QWT-C
- MAW08U1QWT
- MAW08V1QWT
- MAW08V1QWT-S
- MAW08V1QWT-T
- MAW08W1QWT
- MAW10U1QWT
- MAW10V1QWT
- MAW10W1QWT
- MAW12AV1QWT
- MAW12AV1QWT-C
- MAW12U1QWT
- MAW12V1QWT
- MAW12V1QWT-M
- MAW12V1QWT-S
- MAW12W1QWT
Mr. Cool
- MWUC08T115
- MWUC10T115
- MWUC12T115
Perfect Aire
- 1PACU10000
- 1PACU12000
- 1PACU8000
Sea Breeze
- MWAUQB-12CRFN8-BCN10
- WAU310YREX
- WAU312YREX
- WAU38YREX
If you have the recalled air conditioners, you should contact Midea for a free repair or a refund, based on your purchase date and manufacturing date, the CPSC said.
If you want a refund, you will have to send the air conditioner to Midea using a free shipping label or take a photo of the unplugged, cut power cord.
If you decide to have the air conditioner repaired, you should contact the company to schedule a technician to install a new drain plug, or you can request a repair kit to do the installation yourself.
For more information, contact Midea via phone at 888-345-0256 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, by email or online.
©2025 Cox Media Group