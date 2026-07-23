Recall alert: 1.6M eggs recalled for possible Salmonella Enteritidis contamination

The FDA announced a recall of nearly 1.6 million eggs due to potential Salmonella contamination.

The Food and Drug Administration announced the recall of nearly 1.6 million eggs because they could be contaminated with Salmonella Enteritidis.

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The white- and brown-shelled eggs were produced by Midwest Poultry Services in Texas between June 6 and July 3, the FDA said.

They have sell-by or best-by dates between July 20 and Aug. 17 and were shipped to foodservice companies and retailers in Texas, Oklahoma and Louisiana and were sold in Kroger stores in Texas, Louisiana and Brookshire Grocery stores in Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Louisiana, New Mexico and Mississippi, as well as smaller retail stores.

The cartons have codes P-1950 or 0840962 with a Julian date between 157 and 184, indicating the plant and date information.

The complete list of recalled eggs can be found here.

Consumers who purchased the now-recalled eggs are told to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund, the agency said.

Call the company at 574-405-9531 for more information.

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