Recall alert: 15K SnugaPuppy Activity Centers recalled

Toy tissue boxes on a toddler activity center is being recalled because it could break.

Mattel has recalled about 15,300 activity centers because one of the toys can break apart.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission said the Fisher-Price 3-in-1 SnugaPuppy Activity Center’s detachable toy tissue box can come apart and allow access to the small support brackets.

The tissue box is white with red decorations with the word “tissues” on it. It has a sensory cloth with black and white stripes on one side and a yellow and green spotted pattern on the reverse.

The model number of the activity center is HLV78 and can be found under the table near the Fisher-Price logo.

The activity center was sold at Walmart and Amazon from November 2022 to February 2025 for $130.

If you have the recalled activity center, you should remove the tissue box and contact the company for a replacement. You will have to mark the recalled tissue box with the word “recall” and a unique identifier. You should also mark an “x” on the cloth. Then you will need to take photos of the markings and email them to Mattel.

Once you get an email confirmation that the replacement is being processed, you can throw the box away.

For more information, visit the company’s website.

