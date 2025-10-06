Recall alert: 145K BMWs recalled, starter motor could fail, overheat

FILE PHOTO: The NHTSA said that 145,102 BMSs have been recalled.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration announced the recall of more than 145,100 BMWs because the starter motor could fail and overheat from an electrical overload if someone tries to start the car repeatedly.

The NHTSA said the recall affects the following vehicles:

2020

340I

X6

2020-20205

840I

2020-2022

740I

2019-2020

X7

X5

The NHTSA said that dealers will replace the starter for free.

Owners will receive letters about the recall after Nov. 17, but can contact the company at 800-525-7417.

The recalled cars that were fixed under the previous recall 25V576 are also included in the new recall, the NHTSA said.

©2025 Cox Media Group