Recall alert: 11K bottles of blood pressure medication recalled

Thousands of bottles of blood pressure medications have been recalled, the Food and Drug Administration announced.

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The recall affects 25mg chlorthalidone tablets that came in bottles of 100 or 1000 tablets and is due to the medication failing dissolution specifications, the agency said.

The 100-tablet bottle has NDC 64980-599-01, while the 1000-tablet bottle has NDC 64980-599-10.

The 11,460 recalled bottles were distributed nationwide by Rising Pharma Holdings.

The recall was initially issued on June 5 but was classified as a Class II recall on June 22.

A Class II recall is when there is “a situation in which use of or exposure to a violative product may cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences or where the probability of serious adverse health consequences is remote,” the FDA explains.

Chlorthalidone is used by itself or with other pills to treat high blood pressure, as well as fluid retention (edema) caused by severe liver disease, kidney disease or steroid and hormone treatments, the Mayo Clinic said.

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