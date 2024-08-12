Recall alert: 105K BMWs recalled; starter can overheat, cause fire

Recall alert FILE PHOTO: About 150,600 BMWs have been recalled. (Lutsenko Oleksandr/Олександр Луценко - stock.adobe.com)

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has announced the recall of nearly 105,600 BMWs.

The starters can overheat and can ignite combustible material in the engine compartment.

The recall affects some 2019-2020 X5, X7, 2020 3 Series Sedan, X6, 2020-2021 7 Series Sedan, 2020 8 Series Convertible, 8 Series Coupe, and 2020 8 Series Gran Coupes.

If the starter motor fails, repeatedly trying to get the vehicle to start can make it overheat and cause a fire.

A software update will correct the issue. Dealers will install the update for free, the NHTSA said.

Owners will get letters alerting them to the recall after Sept. 23, but can contact BMW directly at 800-525-7417.

©2024 Cox Media Group