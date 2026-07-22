Rebel Wilson prevails in defamation case brought by actress Charlotte MacInnes

The actress-director was cleared of defamation accusations when an Australian judge ruled in her favor.

An Australian judge ruled on Wednesday that Rebel Wilson did not defame actress Charlotte MacInnes, who starred in her directorial debut, “The Deb.”

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Justice Elizabeth Raper of the Federal Court of Australia in Sydney dismissed MacInnes’ defamation and breach-of-confidence claims and ordered her to pay Wilson’s legal costs, Variety reported.

The contentious legal battle may not be over, as Deadline reported that MacInnes plans to appeal the verdict. But for now, Wilson said she was “thankful” that the dispute had ended, the entertainment news website reported.

MacInnes sued the "Bridesmaids" and “Pitch Perfect" actress for harming her reputation over Instagram posts Wilson made in 2024 and 2025, the BBC reported. According to The Guardian, the 46-year-old actress’ posts implied that MacInnes was a liar who “walked back” a sexual harassment complaint to further her career.

MacInnes, 28, argued that the posts portrayed her as having changed her account of a Sept. 5, 2023, incident involving “The Deb” producer Amanda Ghost, Variety reported.

“MacInnes has failed to establish that the publications have caused or were likely to cause serious harm,” Raper said in her ruling.

The contentious legal battle may not be over, as Deadline reported that MacInnes plans to appeal the verdict. But for now, Wilson said she was “thankful” that the dispute had ended, the entertainment news website reported.

Wilson posted on social media moments after the decision, saying the “process has taught me a lot,” according to the BBC.

“It has tested me, but it has also reinforced something I’ve always believed,” Wilson posted. “I want to live my life standing up for what I believe is right, while continuing to create work that brings people joy.”

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