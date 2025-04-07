Real ID deadline is May 7, are you ready?

FILE PHOTO: The Real ID deadline is May 7. Will you be ready? (Photo by: Jeffrey Greenberg/UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

After years of warnings, we’re in the final month until you will be required to have a Real ID if you want to fly domestically.

The REAL ID Act was passed by Congress in 2005, after the 9/11 Commission recommended that the government redo the security standards for identification.

It was supposed to go into effect in 2008, but had been delayed several times.

About 56% of identification cards are Real ID compliant, while 80% of travelers have either Real IDs or approved alternatives.

There are still a lot of questions - despite the law being passed 20 years ago - about who needs a Real ID and how to get one.

Who needs a Real ID?

Beginning on May 7, anyone 18 or older will need a driver’s license or state photo ID card to pass through an airport checkpoint if they do not have a passport, Department of Defense ID, a trusted travel card or several other options for identification.

You also need a Real ID to visit federal facilities, according to the Department of Homeland Security.

If you don’t have travel plans in the near future, AAA suggested waiting until after May 7 so those who urgently need the IDs can get them.

How do I know if my ID complies with the law?

Typically they will have a star and or a flag and will say “enhanced” according to the Department of Homeland Security.

Some licenses or ID cards may be marked “Not for REAL ID purposes,” so they will not be able to be used to fly.

Check with your state’s Department of Motor Vehicles.

How do I get a Real ID?

It depends on the state, but at minimum, according to the Transportation Security Administration, you will need documentation that shows your full legal name, date of birth, social security number, two proofs of addresses for your main residence and proof of your lawful status.

You will then visit a DMV to apply for the identification card.

Once you apply, you will get a temporary ID, but that will not be accepted by the TSA. The Real ID card will be sent in the mail in about 10 days.

