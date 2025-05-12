Pro wrestler Sabu dies

FILE PHOTO: Sabu looks on while in the ring during ECW at the HP Pavilion on February 27, 2007 in Buffalo, New York. The wrestler, whose real name was Terry Brunk, recently died, according to WWE. A date of his death has not been released. (Photo by Rich Freeda/WWE via Getty Images)

A legend of the professional wrestling ring, Sabu, has died.

Sabu, whose real name was Terry Brunk, was a star of the ring in the 1990s and 2000s, according to World Wrestling Entertainment.

There are discrepancies in how old he was. Many organizations, including WWE, said he was 60, but court documents say he was 61, The New York Times reported.

The date of his death and the cause were not provided by the WWE and his family did not release a statement, the newspaper said.

All Elite Wrestling, or AEW, posted a tribute to Sabu, writing, "From barbed wire battles to unforgettable high-risk moments, Sabu gave everything to professional wrestling."

AEW and the wrestling world mourns the passing of Sabu.



From barbed wire battles to unforgettable high-risk moments, Sabu gave everything to professional wrestling.



Our thoughts are with his family, his friends and his fans. pic.twitter.com/JpgbYj2KKl — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 11, 2025

He had recently competed in a retirement match during WrestleMania weekend during Joey Janela’s Spring Break 9 on April 18, according to ESPN and Bleacher Report.

Game Changer Wrestling, or GCW, Brett Lauderdale told ESPN, “It was an honor and a pleasure to work with Sabu one last time and to be able to give him the sendoff he deserved. His life and career deserve to be celebrated and it’s refreshing to know that his final match was 100 percent authentic Sabu. He is and was a legend, and his legacy will live for generations to come.”

Brunk got his start under the wing of his uncle Ed “The Sheik” Farhat, using barbed wire, chairs, tables and other items as weapons in the ring.

Brunk said “I went over all the basics every day” with his uncle. He said he had to set up and tear down the training ring for months before he was allowed to set foot inside it.

He was a two-time ECW champion, ECW tag team champ and ECW world television champ, ESPN reported.

