Prime day part 2: Amazon announces Prime Big Deal Days

Another Prime day FILE PHOTO: Amazon announced another Prime-exclusive sale for October. (Julie Clopper/Getty Images)

If the Prime Day sales earlier this summer were not enough, Amazon is holding a second sales event.

The online retailer announced that it will be holding a Prime member-exclusive event — Prime Big Deal Days.

The sales will be held in October in 19 countries including the U.S.

The announcement was made on LinkedIn by Doug Herrington, CEO, Worldwide Amazon Stores.

No date for the sale was announced, nor were any details, including how it will differ from the annual Prime Days event, which ran on July 11 and 12. Both events are said to be exclusive deals for Prime members.

Amazon said in the news release, “We’ll share more details soon as we get closer to the event. We can’t wait to give our Prime members access to exclusive early savings this season.”

The company last year held a Prime Early Access sale, a two-day sale to start its holiday shopping season. It was held on Oct. 11 and 12, 2022, USA Today reported.