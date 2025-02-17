Presidents Day: What’s open and closed

Monday marks the federal holiday that honors the men who have served the country as president.

Presidents Day started in 1879 when the federal government made George Washington’s birthday, Feb. 22, a federal holiday. But then it was changed to the third Monday in February 1968, and went into effect in 1971, under the “Uniform Monday Holiday Act” which moved some federal holidays to Mondays to give a three-day weekend. Presidents Day also marks President Abraham Lincon’s Feb. 12 birthday and all of those who have held the office, according to Mount Vernon’s, the home of the country’s first president, website.

As with other government holidays, there will be businesses that are closed for Presidents Day.

Here is a list of what’s open and closed today, but as always check with your local businesses to confirm their hours of operation.

Closed

Open

UPS

FedEx

DHL

TD Bank (CNN)

Walmart (CNN)

Target (CNN)

Kroger (CNN)

Costco (CNN)





