Powerball: Winning ticket for $842M jackpot sold in Michigan

Powerball

Powerball: Monday's jackpot was at $810 million, the fifth largest in the promotion's history. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images )

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

It is a new year, and it was a big night in Michigan. Hours after the Wolverines reached the College Football Playoff title game, someone in Michigan matched all six numbers in the Powerball jackpot, which was estimated at $842 million.

>> Read more trending news

The numbers drawn Monday were 12-21-42-44-49 and the Powerball was 1. The multiplier was 3X.

Winning ticket sold in Michigan

Update 12:14 a.m. Jan. 2: One ticket bought in Michigan matched all six numbers, marking the first time a winning ticket had been sold since Oct. 11. The winning jackpot was estimated to be $842 million.

The winner has two options: An annuity, in which the winner receives one immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments that increase by 5% each year, or the lump sum option. Choosing the second option will make the cash value amount approximately $425.2 million before applicable taxes, lottery officials said.

Solo tickets in Florida and Texas matched five numbers and utilized the Power Play option, giving the ticketholders $2 million apiece.

Tickets that matched five numbers were sold in California, Connecticut, Florida and Maryland.

The jackpot now rolls over to $20 million, with the next drawing on Wednesday.

Top 10 Powerball jackpots

  • $2.04 billion – Nov. 7, 2022 (One ticket from California).
  • $1.75 billion – Oct. 11, 2023 (One ticket from California).
  • $1.586 billion – Jan. 13, 2016 (Three tickets from California, Florida and Tennessee).
  • $1.08 billion – July 19, 2023, drawing (One ticket from California).
  • $842 million – Jan. 1, 2024.
  • $768.4 million – March 27, 2019 (One ticket from Wisconsin).
  • $758.7 million – Aug. 23, 2017 (One ticket from Massachusetts).
  • $754.6 million – Feb. 6, 2023 (One ticket from Washington).
  • $731.1 million – Jan. 20, 2021 (One ticket from Maryland).
  • $699.8 million – Oct. 4, 2021 (One ticket from California).

Original report: Monday’s drawing was for the fifth-largest amount in the promotion’s history.

There have been 34 consecutive drawings without a grand prize winner since Oct. 11. That was when a winning ticket was sold in California and was worth $1.765 billion.

If someone should choose all six numbers in Monday’s drawing, they will have two options: An annuity, in which the winner receives one immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments that increase by 5% each year, or the lump sum option. Choosing the second option will make the cash value amount approximately $408.9 million before applicable taxes, lottery officials said.

Drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday. Tickets, which cost $2 per play, are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The odds of winning the grand prize are 1 in 292.2 million, according to Powerball.com.

Latest trending news:
On AirB98.5 FM - 80s 90s & NOW Logo
    View All
    1-404-741-0985
    Take Us With You on the Go!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about b985.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!