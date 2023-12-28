Powerball: Here are the numbers drawn for Wednesday’s $700 million jackpot

Powerball: The jackpot moved into the top 10 among grand prizes and was at $700 million for Wednesday's drawing. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images )

As 2023 draws to a close, the latest Powerball jackpot has muscled its way into the top 10 among the promotion’s grand prizes. Wednesday’s jackpot was worth $700 million, placing ninth on the all-time list of Powerball grand prizes.

>> Read more trending news

The numbers drawn Wednesday were 4-11-38-51-68 and the Powerball was 5. The multiplier was 3X.

“This Powerball jackpot is climbing the charts and it’s anyone’s guess whether our next big winner will be made in 2023 or the New Year,” Drew Svitko, Powerball Product Group Chair and the executive director of the Pennsylvania Lottery, said in a news release. “This is a fun time to get into the game, especially over the holidays when you can dream big with family and friends. Please, remember to play responsibly. It only takes one ticket to win.”

If someone should choose all six numbers in Wednesday’s drawing, they will have two options: An annuity, in which the winner receives one immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments that increase by 5% each year, or the lump sum option. Choosing the second option will make the cash value amount approximately $352.3 million before applicable taxes, lottery officials said.

The last winning Powerball ticket was sold on Oct. 11 in California and was worth $1.765 billion. Since then, there have been 32 consecutive drawings without a jackpot winner.

Drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday. Tickets, which cost $2 per play, are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The odds of winning the grand prize are 1 in 292.2 million, according to Powerball.com.

Top 10 Powerball jackpots

$2.04 billion – Nov. 7, 2022 (One ticket from California).

$1.75 billion – Oct. 11, 2023 (One ticket from California).

$1.586 billion – Jan. 13, 2016 (Three tickets from California, Florida and Tennessee).

$1.08 billion – July 19, 2023, drawing (One ticket from California).

$768.4 million – March 27, 2019 (One ticket from Wisconsin).

$758.7 million – Aug. 23, 2017 (One ticket from Massachusetts).

$754.6 million – Feb. 6, 2023 (One ticket from Washington).

$731.1 million – Jan. 20, 2021 (One ticket from Maryland).

$700 million (estimated) – Dec. 27, 2023.

$699.8 million – Oct. 4, 2021 (One ticket from California).

Powerball jackpots won in 2023