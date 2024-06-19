Portland Pickles become first US sports team to legally sell THC drinks at games

THC sales: The Portland Pickles began selling cannabis-based products at Walker Stadium on Tuesday, the first U.S. sports team to do so. (Portland Pickles)

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Portland Pickles, a collegiate summer baseball wooden bat team based in the Pacific Northwest, became the first sports team in the United States to legally sell cannabis-based products at live events.

Officials with the Portland, Oregon, organization on Tuesday announced an exclusive partnership with Cycling Frog, a company that sells THC-based seltzer drinks, The Oregonian reported. The drink, derived from hemp, was introduced at Walker Stadium on Tuesday night, according to the newspaper.

Stadium vendors will offer two flavors -- Passionfruit and Lemon -- the team wrote in a news release. The drink contains two milligrams of THC (tetrahydrocannabinol) and four milligrams of CBD (cannabidiol) per can.

The product is only available to fans 21 and older, the team said.

HISTORY HAS BEEN MADE! We are thrilled to announce our partnership with @CyclingFrogCBD! This groundbreaking partnership will make the Pickles the first ever sports team to sell a THC product at a live sporting event! pic.twitter.com/wdKXpxhzyz — Portland Pickles (@picklesbaseball) June 18, 2024

“The Portland Pickles have a responsibility in the sports industry to take leaps and set a precedent of innovative partnerships,” Ross Campbell, vice president of business development for the Pickles, said in a statement. “As we saw in 2019, becoming the first team to ever partner with a CBD company, and quickly teams all the way up to the Major League level across sports follow suit.”

Cycling Frog is a cannabis company that uses hemp grown in Central Oregon, KGW-TV reported.

The sale of THC products is legal in Oregon, and sales must follow regulations for service from a business, according to KPTV.

The Pickles said they consulted with the Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission and Portland Parks and Recreation, which owns Walker Stadium, KGW reported.

