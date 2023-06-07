Pope Francis undergoes intestinal surgery in Rome

Pope Francis to have surgery VATICAN CITY, VATICAN - JANUARY 06: Pope Francis attends a Mass for the feast of the Epiphany at St. Peter's Basilica on January 06, 2023 in Vatican City, Vatican. The Vatican has announced that Francis will be having surgery for an intestinal problem. (Chris Furlong/Getty Images)

Pope Francis was recovering Wednesday after he underwent abdominal surgery Wednesday to repair a hernia, according to the Vatican.

The surgery comes two years after the pontiff had 13 inches of his colon removed because of a narrowing of the large intestine.

Update 12:45 p.m. EDT June 7: Officials said the three-hour surgery went on without complications, The Associated Press reported. Officials said Francis will remain hospitalized at Rome’s Gemelli hospital for the next several days as he recovers.

Original report: Francis, 86, is expected to be hospitalized for several days in Rome’s Gemelli hospital.

Francis is suffering from a blocked laparocele, The Associated Press reported. He will be undergoing a “laparotomy and abdominal wall plastic surgery with prosthesis” to treat a “recurrent, painful and worsening” condition of the intestine.

A laparocele is a hernia that formed over a previous scar.

Francis was hospitalized for five days at the Gemelli Hospital at the end of March, suffering from a lung infection.

As a young man, the Argentine pope had part of one lung removed. He has been using a wheelchair and walker for more than a year because of strained ligaments in his knee.

