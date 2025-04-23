Pope Francis dies: Pope lies in state, thousands pass by to pay respects

A general view as the body of Pope Francis is transferred into the Basilica at St Peter’s Square on April 23, 2025 in Vatican City, Vatican. On the third day since the death of Pope Francis was announced by the Vatican, his body is transferred from the Chapel of Santa Marta to the Basilica St Peter. He will lie in state in a simple wooden coffin until his funeral, which will be held on Saturday, 26th April 2025. (Pool photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

VATICAN CITY — Tens of thousands of people lined up at St. Peter’s Basilica to pay their respects to Pope Francis.

Pope Francis’ casket was taken from the chapel at his residence at Casa Santa Maria and was carried along the same route he used in what would become his final trip in the popemobile on Easter Sunday, The Associated Press reported.

His casket was placed in front of the basilica’s main altar, on a slight ramp, with four Swiss Guards standing at attention. The altar stands atop the tomb of St. Peter, the first pope and one of the original 12 apostles.

Tens of thousands are expected to pay their final respects to the pope who died on April 21 of a stroke that led to a coma and irreversible cardiovascular damage.

Francis’ body was taken from the chapel at his residence in the Vatican to the basilica for three days of public mourning. His funeral will take place on Saturday and dignitaries from all over the globe are expected to attend. Those include President Donald Trump, the first lady Melania Trump and Prince William, who will represent his father, King Charles, the BBC reported.

The pope will lie in state through 7 p.m. local time, or 1 p.m. ET. An hour later, at 2 p.m. ET/8 p.m. local time, the rite of the closing of the coffin will occur. The ceremony will be overseen by Cardinal Kevin Farrell in his role as camerlengo, or the person in charge of the Vatican until a new pope is selected.

Farrell was also responsible for sealing the pope’s home with a ribbon and wax and destroying the pope’s Ring of the Fisherman.

The pope’s funeral will be held Saturday at 10 a.m. local time, or 4 a.m. ET. in St. Peter’s Square before he is buried at St. Mary Major Basilica, the AP reported.

Once the funeral is done, a conclave will be held to select the next pope. The date of the start of the conclave has not been announced.

0 of 46 Pope Francis through the years Family shot: Photo undated courtesy of Ediciones B from the book "El jesuita: la historia de francisco, el Papa argentino" from the authors Sergio Rubin and Francesca Ambrogetti, where you can see Jorge Bergoglio with his family. From left to right, standing, brother Alberto Horacio, Jorge Mario Bergoglio, Oscar Adrian and sister Marta Regina, sitting, sister Maria Elena, mother regina and father Mario Jose Francisco. (Photo by API/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images) (API/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images) Pope Francis through the years Jorge Mario Bergoglio, undated. (Photo by API/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images) (API/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images) Pope Francis through the years VATICAN CITY, VATICAN - FEBRUARY 21: Pope John Paul II (Karol Wojtyła) names Jorge Mario Bergoglio as cardinal during a consistory in St. Peter's Square on February 21, 2001 in Vatican City, Vatican. Bergoglio was elected Pope on 13 March 2013, the second day of the 2013 papal conclave, taking the papal name Francis. (Photo by Franco Origlia/Getty Images) (Franco Origlia/Getty Images) Pope Francis through the years Monsenior Jorge Bergoglio. ab 13.03.2013 Papst Franziskus. (Photo by Unkel/ullstein bild via Getty Images) (ullstein bild/ullstein bild via Getty Images) Pope Francis through the years San Lorenzo Club BUENOS AIRES (ARGENTINA), Photos given by the San Lorenzo Futbol Club, Jorge Bergoglio is associated and fan of the club. (Photo by API/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images) (API/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images) Pope Francis through the years BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA - UNDATED: In this image provided by the San Lorenzo Futbol Club, Jorge Mario Bergoglio, holds a team shirt, in Buenos Aires, Argentina. (Photo by API/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images) (API/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images) Pope Francis through the years VATICAN CITY, VATICAN CITY STATE: Cardinal Mario Jorge Bergoglio of Argentina takes a pause during a press conference at the Vatican, 17 October 2003. Cardinals from around the world descended on the Vatican for the biggest gathering of the Catholic Church hierarchy in years for several days of celebrations to mark the 25th anniversary of Pope John Paul II's election. AFP PHOTO/Patrick HERTZOG (Photo credit should read PATRICK HERTZOG/AFP via Getty Images) (PATRICK HERTZOG/AFP via Getty Images) Pope Francis through the years Undated file photo of Argentina's cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio during a mass in homage to former Pope John Paul II at the Buenos Aires cathedral. Bergoglio has been elected Pope on March 13, 2013, to replace the frail Benedict XVI as leader of the world's 1.2 billon Catholics. AFP PHOTO / NA - DAMIAN DOPACIO (Photo credit should read DAMIAN DOPACIO/AFP via Getty Images) (AFP/AFP via Getty Images) Pope Francis through the years VATICAN CITY, VATICAN - MARCH 13: Newly elected Pope Francis I appears on the central balcony of St Peter's Basilica on March 13, 2013 in Vatican City, Vatican. Argentinian Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio was elected as the 266th Pontiff and will lead the world's 1.2 billion Catholics. (Photo by Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images) (Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images) Pope Francis through the years VATICAN CITY, VATICAN - MARCH 13: Newly elected Pope Francis I appears on the central balcony of St Peter's Basilica on March 13, 2013 in Vatican City, Vatican. Argentinian Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio was elected as the 266th Pontiff and will lead the world's 1.2 billion Catholics. (Photo by Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images) (Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images) Pope Francis through the years VATICAN CITY, VATICAN - MARCH 19: Pope Francis drives through the crowds during the Inauguration Mass for the Pope in St Peter's Square on March 19, 2013 in Vatican City, Vatican. The mass is being held in front of an expected crowd of up to one million pilgrims and faithful who have filled the square and the surrounding streets to see the former Cardinal of Buenos Aires officially take up his role as pontiff. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images) (Spencer Platt/Getty Images) Pope Francis through the years VATICAN CITY, VATICAN - MARCH 19: Pope Francis drives through the crowds during the Inauguration Mass for the Pope in St Peter's Square on March 19, 2013 in Vatican City, Vatican. The mass is being held in front of an expected crowd of up to one million pilgrims and faithful who have filled the square and the surrounding streets to see the former Cardinal of Buenos Aires officially take up his role as pontiff. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images) (Spencer Platt/Getty Images) Pope Francis through the years RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL - JULY 22: Pope Francis blesses a child after departing the Metropolitan Cathedral in the Popemobile after arriving in Rio on July 22, 2013 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. More than 1.5 million pilgrims are expected to join Pope Francis for his visit to the Catholic Church's World Youth Day celebrations. Pope Francis is scheduled to visit Brazil from July 22 to 28. (Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images) (Buda Mendes/Getty Images) Pope Francis through the years APARECIDA, BRAZIL - JULY 24: Pope Francis celebrates Mass at the Basilica of the National Shrine of Our Lady Aparecida on July 24, 2013 in Aparecida, Brazil. The shrine attracts millions each year and honors the dark-skinned Virgin of Aparecida, who is considered the patron saint of Brazil. Pilgrims throughout the world are joining Pope Francis for his visits to various locations in Brazil from July 22- July 28 during the Catholic Church's World Youth Day celebrations. (Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images) (Buda Mendes/Getty Images) Pope Francis through the years RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL - JULY 26: Pope Francis waves from the Popemobile on his way to attend the Via Crucis on Copacabana Beach during World Youth Day celebrations on July 26, 2013 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. More than 1.5 million pilgrims are expected to join the pontiff for his visit to the Catholic Church's World Youth Day celebrations which is running July 23-28. (Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images) (Buda Mendes/Getty Images) Pope Francis through the years ROME, ITALY - DECEMBER 08: Pope Francis prays in front of the statue of the Immaculate Conceptionon at Spanish Steps December 8, 2013 in Rome, Italy. Following a tradition laid out by his predecessors, Pope Francis celebrated the Feast of the Immaculate Conception by travelling to Spanish Steps where he venerated the statue named for the Marian Feast. The statue of the Immaculate Conception was consecrated on December 8, 1857 several years after the dogma which states that Mary was conceived without the stain of original sin was adopted by the Church. (Photo by Franco Origlia/Getty Images) (Franco Origlia/Getty Images) Pope Francis through the years VATICAN CITY, ITALY - APRIL 03: Queen Elizabeth II attends an audience with Pope Francis, during their one-day visit to Rome on April 3, 2014 in Vatican City, Vatican. During their brief visit The Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh will have lunch with Italian President Giorgio Napolitano and an audience with Pope Francis at the Vatican. The Queen was originally due to travel to Rome in April 2013 but the visit was postponed due to her ill health. The audience with Pope Francis will be the fifth meeting The Queen, who is head of the Church of the England, has held with a Pope in the Vatican. (Photo by Oli Scarff/Getty Images) (Oli Scarff/Getty Images) Pope Francis through the years ROME, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 01: Pope Francis meets Diego Maradona during an audience with the players of the 'Partita Interreligiosa Della Pace' at Paul VI Hall before the Interreligious Match For Peace at Olimpico Stadium on September 1, 2014 in Rome, Italy. (Photo by Pier Marco Tacca/Getty Images) (Pier Marco Tacca/Getty Images) Pope Francis through the years MANILA, PHILIPPINES - JANUARY 16: Pope Francis waves to thousands of followers as he arrives at the Manila Cathedral on January 16, 2015 in Manila, Philippines. Pope Francis will visit venues across Leyte and Manila during his visit to the Philippines from January 15 - 19. The visit is expected to attract crowds in the millions as Filipino Catholics flock to catch a glimpse of the leader of the Catholic Church in the Philippines for the first time since 1995. The Pope will begin the tour in Manila, then travelling to Tacloban to visit areas devastated by Typhoon Haiyan before returning to Manila to hold a mass at Rizal Park. The Philippines is the only Catholic majority nation in Asia with around 90 percent of the population professing the faith. (Photo by Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images) (Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images) Pope Francis through the years JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD - SEPTEMBER 22: Pope Francis waves from the back of his Fiat after arriving from Cuba September 22, 2015 at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland. Francis will be visiting Washington, New York City and Philadelphia during his first trip to the United States as pope. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) Pope Francis through the years VATICAN CITY, VATICAN - APRIL 16: Pope Francis delivers his traditional 'Urbi et Orbi' Blessing - to the City of Rome, and to the World - from the central balcony overlooking St. Peter's Square on April 16, 2017 in Vatican City, Vatican. Pope Francis is due to visit Cairo on April 28 and April 29 at the invitation of Coptic Orthodox Pope Tawadros II. (Photo by Franco Origlia/Getty Images) (Franco Origlia/Getty Images) Pope Francis through the years VATICAN CITY, VATICAN - MAY 24: Pope Francis meets United States President Donald Trump at the Apostolic Palace on May 24, 2017 in Vatican City, Vatican. The President Trump will return on Italy on Friday attending the Group of 7 Summit in Sicily. (Photo by Vatican Pool/Getty Images) (Vatican Pool/Getty Images) Pope Francis through the years VATICAN CITY, VATICAN - JULY 04: Russian Federation President Vladimir Putin (R) meets with Pope Francis at the Vatican on July 04, 2019 in Vatican City, Vatican. (Photo by Getty Images) (Getty Images/Getty Images) Pope Francis through the years BANGKOK - NOVEMBER 22: Pope Francis walks out from Assumption Cathedral as Thai youth reach out to touch him in Bangkok, Thailand on November 22, 2019. A embroidered special silk robe was made in appreciation for his visit to Thailand. Pope Francis leaves for Japan next on his Asia trip. This is the first visit by the head of the Roman Catholic church since St. John Paul II back in 1984. Thailand, a Buddhist country has approximately 388,000 Catholics, out of 69 million people. (Photo by Paula Bronstein/Getty Images) (Paula Bronstein/Getty Images) Pope Francis through the years ERBIL, IRAQ - MARCH 07: (EDITORS NOTE: Transmitted with alternate crop) Pope Francis waves to the crowd as he arrives to conduct mass at the Franso Hariri Stadium on March 07, 2021 in Erbil, Iraq. Pope Francis arrived in Erbil, the final stop of his historic four-day visit, the first-ever papal visit to Iraq. In his first foreign trip since the start of the pandemic, Pope Francis visited Baghdad, Najaf, Erbil, and the cities of Qaraqosh and Mosul, which were heavily destroyed by ISIS. Although the trip is seen as an act of solidarity, the Vatican has been forced to defend the decision to go ahead with the papal visit amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, as Iraq is currently seeing a spike in infection rates as it faces a deadly second wave of the virus. (Photo by Chris McGrath/Getty Images) (Chris McGrath/Getty Images) Pope Francis through the years KOSICE, SLOVAKIA - SEPTEMBER 14: Pope Francis waves to onlookers and pilgrims while visiting the predominantly-Roma Lunik IX city district during his visit to eastern Slovakia on September 14, 2021 in Kosice, Slovakia. Approximately 4,300 Roma live in Lunik IX, most of them in abject poverty in crumbling high-rise apartment buildings. Priests of the Salesians of Don Bosco congregation have been present at Lunik IX since 2008, where they built a church and run a youth and cultural center. Pope Francis held an open-air mass in nearby Presov earlier today and will meet with young people at Lokomotiva stadium in Kosice following his visit to Lunik IX. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images) (Sean Gallup/Getty Images) Pope Francis through the years MASKWACIS, AB - JULY 25: Pope Francis wears a traditional headdress that was gifted to him by indigenous leaders during his visit on July 25, 2022 in Maskwacis, Canada. The Pope is touring Canada, meeting with Indigenous communities and community leaders in an effort to reconcile the harmful legacy of the church's role in Canada's residential schools. (Photo by Cole Burston/Getty Images) (Cole Burston/Getty Images) Pope Francis through the years MASKWACIS, AB - JULY 25: Pope Francis prays during a pause in the Ermineskin Cemetery during his visit on July 25, 2022 in Maskwacis, Canada. The Pope is touring Canada, meeting with Indigenous communities and community leaders in an effort to reconcile the harmful legacy of the church's role in Canada's residential schools. (Photo by Cole Burston/Getty Images) (Cole Burston/Getty Images) Pope Francis through the years VATICAN CITY, VATICAN - JANUARY 05: Pope Francis attends the funeral mass for Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI at St. Peter's square on January 5, 2023 in Vatican City, Vatican. Joseph Aloisius Ratzinger was born in Marktl, Bavaria, Germany in 1927. He became Pope Benedict XVI, serving as head of the Catholic Church and the sovereign of the Vatican City State from 19 April 2005 until his resignation, due to ill health, on 28 February 2013. He succeeded Pope John Paul II and was succeeded by the current Pope Francis. He died on 31 December 2022 aged 95 at the Mater Ecclesiae Monastery in Vatican City. (Photo by Antonio Masiello/Getty Images) (Antonio Masiello/Getty Images) Pope Francis through the years VATICAN CITY, VATICAN - JANUARY 06: Pope Francis attends a Mass for the feast of the Epiphany at St. Peter's Basilica on January 06, 2023 in Vatican City, Vatican. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images) (Christopher Furlong/Getty Images) Pope Francis through the years VATICAN CITY, VATICAN - JANUARY 14: Pope Francis pays his respect next to the coffin of Cardinal George Pell as he arrives in St. Peter Basilica to attend the Funeral Of Cardinal George Pell at Altar of the Chair of St. Peter Basilica on January 14, 2023 in Vatican City, Vatican. Cardinal George Pell, a former senior Catholic Church official who was accused of sexual violence in Australia and then cleared, died on 10 January 2023 aged 81 years-old. George Pell, who served as the Vatican's Secretariat for the Economy and was then considered Pope Francis' right-hand man, was sentenced to six years in prison in 2019 for the rape and sexual assault of two altar boys in 1990s Melbourne. (Photo by Franco Origlia/Getty Images) (Franco Origlia/Getty Images) Pope Francis through the years CASCAIS, PORTUGAL - AUGUST 03: Pope Francis upon arrival for a meeting with young people of Scholas Occurrentes on 3 August, 2023 in Cascais, Portugal. Pope Francis visits Portugal for World Youth Day (WYD) which takes place over the first week of August. WYD is an international Catholic rally inaugurated by St. John Paul II to invigorate young people in their faith. Pope Francis will travel around Portugal during his five-day visit holding masses and confessions for young people and meeting Portuguese catholic clergy members, he will also visit The Shrine of Our Lady of Fatima. (Photo by Antonio Cotrim - Pool/Getty Images) (Pool/Getty Images) Pope Francis through the years FASANO, ITALY - JUNE 14: Pope Francis poses with Giorgia Meloni, Italy's Prime Minister and the other G7 heads of State, Olaf Scholz, German Chancellor, Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada, Emmanuel Macron, President of France, Joe Biden, President of the United States, Fumio Kishida, Prime Minister of Japan, Rishi Sunak, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom and heads of delegation of Outreach countries and Charles Michel, President of the European Council and Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission for a family photo on day two of the 50th G7 summit at Borgo Egnazia on June 14, 2024 in Fasano, Italy. The G7 summit in Puglia, hosted by Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, the seventh held in Italy, gathers leaders from the seven member states, the EU Council, and the EU Commission. Discussions will focus on topics including Africa, climate change, development, the Middle East, Ukraine, migration, Indo-Pacific economic security, and artificial intelligence. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images) (Christopher Furlong/Getty Images) Pope Francis through the years ROME, ITALY - MARCH 23: Pope Francis appears on his balcony to speak to the crowds at the Gemelli hospital, the first time he has appeared in public since being admitted to hospital on March 23, 2025 in Rome, Italy. The 88-year-old pontiff was admitted to the hospital on February 14th with a respiratory tract infection and double ­pneumonia. The Vatican said yesterday that his overall health remains stable, with slight improvements. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images) (Christopher Furlong/Getty Images) Pope Francis through the years ROME, ITALY - MARCH 23: Pope Francis speaks to the crowds from his balcony at the Gemelli hospital, the first time he has appeared in public since being admitted to hospital on March 23, 2025 in Rome, Italy. The 88-year-old pontiff was admitted to the hospital on February 14th with a respiratory tract infection and double ­pneumonia. The Vatican said yesterday that his overall health remains stable, with slight improvements. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images) (Christopher Furlong/Getty Images) Pope Francis through the years VATICAN CITY - APRIL 09: In this handout image supplied by the Vatican on April 10, King Charles III and Queen Camilla meet Pope Francis during day three of their State visit to The Republic of Italy on April 09, 2025 in Vatican City. Their Majesties will attend a State Banquet at the Palazzo Quirinale, hosted by The President. (Photo by Vatican via Getty Images) (Handout/Vatican via Getty Images) Pope Francis through the years VATICAN CITY, VATICAN - APRIL 20: Pope Francis meets with U.S. Vice President JD Vance and delegation during an audience at Casa Santa Marta on April 20, 2025 in Vatican City, Vatican. (Photo by Vatican Media via Vatican Pool/Getty Images) (Vatican Pool/Getty Images) Pope Francis through the years VATICAN CITY, VATICAN - 2025/04/20: Pope Francis delivers his traditional 'Urbi et Orbi' Blessing from the balcony of St. Peter's basilica overlooking St. Peter's Square in Vatican City. (Photo by Stefano Costantino/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images) (SOPA Images/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Gett) Pope Francis through the years VATICAN CITY, VATICAN - 2025/04/20: Pope Francis tours St. Peter's Square in his popemobile after bestowing the 'Urbi et Orbi' Blessing from the balcony of St. Peter's basilica overlooking St. Peter's Square in Vatican City. (Photo by Stefano Costantino/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images) (SOPA Images/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Gett)

2025 Cox Media Group