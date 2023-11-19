Police: Suspect found dead after 3 women, teenage girl killed at multiple locations in Memphis

MEMPHIS — A suspect was found dead while on the run after he allegedly killed four people and injured another in shootings at multiple locations in Memphis, Tennessee Saturday evening, police say.

Mavis Christian Jr., 52, was found inside a white Chevrolet Malibu in his car during a manhunt early Sunday morning after shootings at three locations. Police say he died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Christian is accused of killing three women and a teenage girl, according to The Associated Press. Another teenage girl is in critical condition.

Police were called out to the Field Lark Drive area about a shooting around 5:30 p.m. Saturday, according to WHBQ. When officers arrived, they found two girls and a woman with gunshot wounds. A girl and a woman were pronounced dead at the scene. The other girl was taken to the hospital.

Around 6:30 p.m., officers were called about a shooting in the 5000 block of Warrington Road. According to the news station, when officers arrived, they found a woman with a gunshot wound and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

A few hours later around 9:30 p.m., officers were called out to the 100 block of Howard Drive for a shooting. When officers arrived, they found a woman with a gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead at the scene, WHBQ reported.

Investigators determined that the shootings were connected and that Christian was responsible for all three, the AP reported. Police believe that each of the shootings was a domestic violence situation.

“As a father, it breaks my heart,” said MPD Public Information Officer Christopher Williams, according to WHMQ. “These were somebody’s kids, sisters, aunts. These were people, real people. We have to do better. We must do better. As a community it takes all of us, not just the police, not just the community, but we have to work together to stop senseless acts of violence. We’re tired of it. The community’s tired of it, and we will not stop until we locate this suspect.”

The names of the deceased have not yet been released.