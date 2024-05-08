Police: Suspect in double killing took ride-share to and from crime scene

Man took Lyft to home and killed 2 FILE PHOTO: A 19-year-old in St. Louis County, Missouri took a ride-share to the home where two siblings were, shot and killed them, then go back into the ride to leave the home, police say. The suspect, 19-year-old Florissant resident Lamarr Harris, was charged with one count of second-degree murder and one count of armed criminal action. He is being held on $750,000 cash-only bond. (Photo By Jeremy Drey/MediaNews Group/Reading Eagle via Getty Images/MediaNews Group via Getty Images)

A 19-year-old in St. Louis County, Missouri took a ride-share to the home where two siblings were, shot and killed, then got back into the ride to leave the home, police said.

The suspect, 19-year-old Florissant resident Lamarr Harris, was charged with one count of second-degree murder and one count of armed criminal action in the deaths of Marc Rhodes, 19, and Lanija Cooper, 20, the St. Louis County Police Department said Monday. He is being held on a $750,000 cash-only bond.

Other charges are pending, according to authorities.

Police were called to the home in Midland, Missouri, about 18 miles west of St. Louis, shortly before 9:40 a.m. Sunday, USA Today reported.

Officers arrived at the scene to find a man and a woman, later identified as brother and sister, shot to death.

Police said the body of the brother was located “near a residence,” while the sister’s body was found “a short distance away,” according to the Kansas City Star.

According to prosecutors, Harris, who was previously involved in a romantic relationship with Cooper, however, he suspected her of slashing his new girlfriend’s car tires the previous evening.

He took the Lyft to the victim’s house in St. Louis County, where he had an altercation with Rhodes. According to police, Rhodes punched Harris in the face then Harris shot and killed Rhodes, according to television station KDSK.

Police did not say what they believe happened to Cooper. She was found “a short distance away” from her brother, police said, also shot to death.

Harris tried to flee the scene in the ride-share vehicle, but he was apprehended.

“Police saw him getting into a car and they thought it was weird. So, they pulled that car over and stopped the driver,” a neighbor told KDSK.

A firearm investigators believe was used in the shooting was recovered at the scene.

