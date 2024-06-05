Police: Man threatened girlfriend with knife when she decided to stop using drugs

MADISONVILLE, Tenn. — An eastern Tennessee man is accused of threatening his girlfriend with a knife when the woman said she had been drug-free for more than three weeks and did not want to start using drugs again, authorities said.

According to Monroe County Sheriff’s Office online booking records, James Nicholas Lee Myers, 40, of Vonore, was arrested on May 26. He faces six charges, including aggravated domestic assault; possession of drug paraphernalia; the manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of a schedule II drug (methamphetamine); simple possession, casual exchange; resisting arrest; and driving with a revoked or suspended license.

According to the sheriff’s office, the incident occurred on May 24 in Vonore. Deputy Karrie Wilburn said she spoke with the victim, who said that Myers allegedly attacked her, The Advocate & Democrat reported.

The victim told the deputy that she had been dating and living together with Myers. The alleged incident occurred because she had been “clean” from drugs for 25 days and did not want to start taking them again, according to the newspaper.

The woman added that Myers then pulled out a knife and allegedly threatened to kill her, The Advocate & Democrat reported.

The victim said that Myers then allegedly hit her in the face with an object that she was unable to identify and she fell to the floor, according to the newspaper.

The woman told Wilburn ran toward some nearby woods but flagged down a passing vehicle that took her away from the area. She then notified police.

According to the sheriff’s office, Myers was observed by officers at a Taco Bell drive-thru in nearby Madisonville on May 26, The Advocate & Democrat reported.

Officers said he allegedly resisted them, and he was arrested after he was searched and suspected drug paraphernalia was discovered, according to the newspaper.

Myers was arrested and booked into the Monroe County Jail.

He remains in the jail and bail was set at $85,000. Myers is expected to appear in court on June 11, online records show.





