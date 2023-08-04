Police: Man arrested after another man was stabbed in head with a flagpole and survives Clinton Collins (Tulsa Police Department/Tulsa Police Department)

TULSA, Okla. — A man has been arrested after he allegedly stabbed another man with a flagpole Wednesday evening in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

>> Read more trending news

In a news release, Tulsa Police Department said they were called around 7:30 p.m. about a stabbing at a Sonic in Tulsa Hills. When officers arrived, they found a man with a flagpole through his head.

Police said that the flagpole entered the man’s head by his jaw and exited his head by the right temple area.

”The American Flag was still attached the pole at the time,” police said.

Tulsa Fire Department crews cut the pole in order to get the man in the ambulance, KFOR reported.

The suspect who was identified by police as Clinton Collins, was seen by multiple victims charging at the man and then stabbing him in the head with the flagpole, the news outlet reported.

Witnesses told police that they heard Collins say, “That’s what he gets. He deserved it.”

“Miraculously, we’re told the victim will survive his injuries, but will likely lose an eye,” police said.